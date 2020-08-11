FBI arrests two in connection with Great Moving scam

Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — The FBI arrested two people in connection with Great Moving, a company claiming to be located in Green Bay that Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin alerted the public about in July.

According to a release, Yakov Monoz, the president of Great Moving, and Tal Ohana, an employee, both living in New York, were charged with wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy by misrepresenting estimated charges for moving services and requiring customers to pay additional fees that exceeded the original estimate to recover their belongings.

Both were arrested on Aug. 5 and made an initial court appearance in Federal Court in New York.

BBB opened an investigation into Great Moving in January 2020 and processed 49 complaints from individuals in 26 states. The FBI thanked BBB for helping with the investigation.

“BBB investigations are an important and vital part of our operations and what we do every day,” said Jim Temmer, president/CEO of BBB Serving Wisconsin. “We are happy when we see justice brought to perpetrators that defraud the public.”

The complaints said Great Moving would double or triple quoted estimates on the day of the move by adding extra fees.

Great Moving listed an address on Mason Street in Green Bay on its U.S. Department of Transportation license and on company invoices, it was never located in Green Bay.



