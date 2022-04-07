Fay A. Rolstad

by Obituaries

Fay A. Rolstad, at the age of 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born in Baraboo, WI on August 12, 1936, the daughter of Byrdell (Roy) Roundy.

Fay was married to Ronald (Mike) Rolstad on March 7, 1959. She was employed at the Sauk Prairie High School for 29 years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and spending time with family and friends.

Fay is survived by her two children, Rhonda Maier and Scott Rolstad, a brother, David (Connie) Roundy; three grandchildren, Wyatt Maier and Jacob and Lauren Rolstad; and a great-grandson Bryce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Shelley Greimel and granddaughter, Kori Maier.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.