Favre, Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame during outdoor ceremony

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two legends to play for the Green Bay Packers will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are part of the 70th anniversary class.

The event was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new ceremony will take place at the Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc on Aug. 21. It will be held outside to allow guests to follow proper physical distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Former Packer Donald Driver is set to emcee the event. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 70th Anniversary WI Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, inducting @BrettFavre and @JordyRNelson, emceed by @Donald_Driver80 and honoring Barry Alvarez for a Lifetime Achievement Award has been rescheduled to Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Club at Lac La Belle. pic.twitter.com/RPX7ycpXGR — Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame (@wihalloffame) June 18, 2020

