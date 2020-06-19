Favre, Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame during outdoor ceremony
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two legends to play for the Green Bay Packers will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.
Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are part of the 70th anniversary class.
The event was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to August because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new ceremony will take place at the Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc on Aug. 21. It will be held outside to allow guests to follow proper physical distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Former Packer Donald Driver is set to emcee the event. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.
