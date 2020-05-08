Favre denies auditor’s claim he was paid for no-show work

Associated Press by Associated Press

Brett Favre

MILWAUKEE — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is disputing a Mississippi state auditor’s report that says he received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements he didn’t show up for.

Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements.

He says he has never not shown up for an appearance. Favre has agreed to pay back the money.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments