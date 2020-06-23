Fauci on Trump’s testing claim: ‘We’re going to be doing more testing, not less’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told lawmakers Tuesday that the US will be increasing coronavirus testing, saying, “we’re going to be doing more testing, not less,” in response to President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he asked to slow down testing during the pandemic.

Fauci’s remarks came during a hearing convened by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, where he and other government officials are testifying as witnesses.

“To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing,” Fauci said.

The spotlight is now on testing once again after the President said in a shocking admission during his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night that he had told officials in his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because of the rising number of cases in America.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please,” Trump said.

After the President made the comment, multiple White House officials asserted that the President was joking. But Trump told a reporter on Monday “I don’t kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear,” when asked again if he was kidding in his remarks over the weekend.

In some areas of the United States, “we’re now seeing a disturbing surge of infections,” Fauci warned on Tuesday.

He said the next couple of weeks “are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas, in Arizona, and in other states. They’re not the only ones that are having a difficulty.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is testifying along with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

The hearing comes as the country continues to grapple with the devastating public health consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of over 120,000 in the US.

Congressional Democrats have consistently criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the federal response to the pandemic and have argued that insufficient and inadequate testing capacity has hindered the government’s ability to slow the spread.

Top congressional Democrats, however, have seized on the remark with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointing to Tuesday’s hearing as an opportunity for answers.

“The President’s efforts to slow down desperately needed testing to hide the true extent of the virus mean more Americans will lose their lives,” Pelosi said in a statement over the weekend.

“This Tuesday, members of the Trump Administration’s coronavirus task force will testify before the Energy & Commerce committee. The American people are owed answers about why President Trump wants less testing when experts say much more is needed,” she said.

Redfield said on Tuesday that getting a flu shot this year will save lives.

“CDC has begun to prepare for months ahead, when the next season’s influenza illness will occur simultaneously, potentially, with Covid-19, increasing the challenges on hospitals, health care professionals and the public,” Redfield said.

“This fall, before the seasonal circulation of influenza increase, I encourage the American people to be prepared and to embrace flu vaccination with confidence for yourself, your families in the communities,” he said. “This single act will save lives.”

Fauci and Redfield were both named to the administration’s coronavirus task force in January.

The task force was, at the start of the pandemic, a public-facing panel of health and agency officials, holding press briefings nearly every day and appearing in frequent national television interviews.

But in May, as the White House prioritized its economic message, health officials on the panel became less visible, appearing in fewer national TV interviews.

During that month, the White House blocked Fauci from testifying before House lawmakers.

At the time, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the move, saying, “While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to Covid-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.

