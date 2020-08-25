Father of man shot by Kenosha police: ‘They shot my son 7 times like he didn’t matter. But my son matters’

KENOSHA, Wis. — The parents of Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha police Sunday, were both emotional as they spoke with media during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Jacob Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, choked up as he told the crowd of reporters how he felt about what happened.

“They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter,” he said. “But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters.”

Attorney Ben Crump said his client is paralyzed from the waist down and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again. Crump said Blake was in surgery Tuesday afternoon as they spoke at the news conference. They said doctors don’t know yet if it’s permanent, but they’re praying he makes a full recovery.

Another family attorney, Patrick Salvi Jr., said they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting. Salvi also shared some of the injuries Blake suffered.

Salvi said at least one bullet went through Blake’s spinal cord, bullets made holes in his stomach and did damage to his liver. His kidney, colon and small intestines had to be removed.

Jacob’s mother Julia Jackson spoke about the damage she saw in Kenosha, saying her son would not be pleased with the destruction and the damage doesn’t reflect her son or her family.

“As I was riding through here, through the city, I noticed a lot of damage, it doesn’t reflect my son or my family,” Jackson said. “If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased. So I’m really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad, to take a moment and really examine your hearts.”

She said the United States hasn’t really been united and we need to show the world how people are supposed to treat each other.

Blake’s family prayed for both his healing and the healing of the nation.

“To all of the police officers, I’m praying for you and your families,” Jackson said. “To all of the citizens, my Black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly. ”

Kenosha police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The incident has garnered national attention. A bystander captured part of the incident on video, which shows officers shooting Blake multiple times as he entered the driver’s side door of an SUV. Blake’s attorney said Blake’s three sons were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The shooting sparked two nights of protests in Kenosha and in Madison. Six people were arrested early Tuesday morning in Madison.

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers have urged for peaceful protesting. Madison city officials said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that 40 businesses were damaged and many were looted Monday night. There were also a number of dumpster fires, with some of the dumpsters being rolled at officers.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.