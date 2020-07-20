‘It was not protected free speech:’ Father of artist confronted by man claiming murals were racist speaks out

Maija Inveiss by Logan Rude, Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The father of an artist who was confronted by a 60-year-old man Sunday evening says he doesn’t think the man’s actions were covered by the First Amendment.

In a video shared on Facebook, a man driving an SUV can be heard calling a pair of murals on Wilson Street “racist.” One mural depicts Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist who was found dead in Tallahassee, Florida, after she went missing in early June. The other mural depicted Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died following an encounter with police in 2019.

The man in the vehicle can be heard repeatedly asking the artists where they live, and he at one point claims that “you don’t live here.”

One of the artists told police the man threatened to cover up their murals.

Kaleem Caire, the father of one of the artists and founder and CEO of One City Schools, a non-profit that works to promote equitable education, said he thinks the man driving the SUV was in the wrong.

“It was not protected free speech,” Caire said. “He shouted at them for 10 minutes, then came back after parking his car.”

According to a police incident report, the artists had permission from the building owner to paint the murals. When officers arrived after one of the artists called police to report the man had approached them on foot, police told the man the artists were not committing a crime and that he should leave.

The Madison Police Department said the man’s behavior was protected by the First Amendment.

The incident remains under review by the Madison Police Department.

