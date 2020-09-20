‘Father Mike,’ longtime UW-Madison football chaplain, dies at 72

MADISON, Wis. — Monsignor Michael Burke, the longtime chaplain of the Wisconsin Badgers Football team, died at the age of 72 on Saturday.

Burke, better known as “Father Mike,” died at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the Diocese of Madison Catholic Herald.

Father Mike served as the rector at Holy Name Seminary and pastor at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison.

The Wisconsin Football Twitter account tweeted about Burke’s passing Sunday morning.

“We lost a friend. A mentor. A confidant. A fan,” the tweet reads.

Our hearts are heavy today. We lost a friend. A mentor. A confidant. A fan. A TRUE BADGER. We’ll miss you, Father Mike. pic.twitter.com/o9fbFXwKi5 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 20, 2020

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the Facebook post.

