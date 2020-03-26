Father, daughter are Wisconsin AP coach, player of year

Associated Press by Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Senior Lexi Donarski of La Crosse Aquinas is the Wisconsin Associated Press girls basketball player of the year, while her father and coach Dave Donarski is the AP’s coach of the year.

The Blugolds went 25-1 this season and beat Crandon 73-42 in a state semifinal before the WIAA halted the tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak. Lexi Donarski averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for Aquinas.

The 5-foot-10 guard has committed to Iowa State. The Blugolds qualified for the past four WIAA Division 4 championship games and won two of the three they played.

