Father arrested in deaths of children, ages 3 and 5

Associated Press by Associated Press

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The father of two young children found dead in Kaukauna in February has been arrested in their deaths.

Police said Matthew Beyer, of Manitowoc, is in custody on possible charges of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

WLUK-TV reports 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer were found dead Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex.

Police Chief Jamie Graff said earlier the children had “intentionally inflicted injuries,” but was not specific. Police have forwarded the case to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office. It was not clear whether Beyer has hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

