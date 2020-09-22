Father arrested for allegedly pistol whipping his 16-year-old son

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is in the Dane County Jail after police say he pistol whipped his 16-year-old son over an argument about schoolwork.

The 16-year-old called police Monday afternoon to report his father had hit him with a gun, according to a police report.

Responding officers reported the boy had blood on the side of his head and said the father, Daniel West, came out of the home with his holstered gun. Officers placed West in handcuffs while interviewing him to keep the situation from escalating, according to the report.

West told them he was having a tough time keeping his son engaged in schoolwork and while having a conversation about the problem, his son pushed him, and he reacted by striking him with his gun.

Police arrested West on charges of physical abuse of a child.

