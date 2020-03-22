Farmers look for new ways to sell products amid restrictions

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

OREGON, Wis.– With restaurants limiting their menus for take-out or closing all together, and farmer’s markets canceled, farmers are finding other ways to get their products to customers.

Highland Spring Farm owner Kevin Oppermann is making adjustments where he can, to help keep the business sustainable.

“With everything that’s happened over the last several months and weeks, we decided to open our farm so that people could come here and have a safe place to get their food,” Oppermann said.

Highland Spring Farm started a bi-weekly farm stand, where customers can pick up their meat without even having to get out of the car.



While he’s still selling to restaurants that stay open, Oppermann is also making changes for those who would rather cook their food at home.

“What we send to a restaurant is a 10-pound package of ground beef. Well, that doesn’t really work for people to have in their homes. So, we are putting everything in one-pound packages so that people can use it as they need to,” Oppermann said.

Oppermann said this will be an evolving system, but if small businesses work together, he said there is a way to make it through this.

“Everyone is stuck at home, so everyone is making their own food and not really going out to eat nearly as much. So, we feel for our restaurant partners, but at the same time, there is an opportunity here where we can all work together to make this survivable,” Oppermann said.

The farm stand is open on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Customers can pre-order online.

