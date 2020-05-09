Farmers in Rock County ahead of schedule in uncertain 2020 season

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – Farmers in Rock County say compared to the growing season in 2019, this year has been much smoother.

The dry weather a welcome change for 5th-generation farmer Jacob Bobolz, who remembers a rain-soaked 2019 all too well.

“It was a fight,” Bobolz said. “We’d basically would get one or two days where we could run, and we’d run hard, then it would rain for a week.”

This year, the climate has allowed for Bobolz to get the majority his planting done by the first week in May. Yet it’s what’s ahead, however, that has him concerned.

“We’re facing uncertainty,” he said. “Five generations back, I don’t think they’ve ever experienced the uncertainty that we’re going through.”

Yet Bobolz says COVID-19 is just the latest in the string of recent adversity farmers have had to face.

“Price, tariffs and now COVID-19, it’s really been driving things down for farmers,” he said.

On the other side of the county, near Footville, farmer Steve Haberman is also close to done planting.

“Everyone’s going to learn from this,” Haberman said. “From bottom to top and top to bottom. Everyone’s learning on this food chain thing.”

Haberman says working in the fields lends itself to social distancing, but says he is unsure the long term impacts Coronavirus could have on farming.

“Next year’s going to be totally different,” he said. “The year after that, different again too. So I mean adversity, good, bad, you live your life as best as you can and you move forward.”

Bobolz says despite the uncertainty, he wouldn’t want to do anything else.

“I grew up around this,” he said. “This is what I know. This I what I love. I would do this for free, but heck, that’s basically what I’m doing this year is doing it for free.”

