Farm groups ask Evers for $50 mil to help struggling commodity markets

Amy Reid

Farm organizations are asking the governor for help getting through the impacts of the coronavirus.

Eight organizations – including the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association and the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association — sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday asking him to provide Wisconsin farmers with $50 million in direct cash relief from Wisconsin’s $1.9 billion in initial CARES Act federal aid.

“If you figure Wisconsin agriculture being one of the pillars of the state’s economy, it’s a relatively small ask,” said Joe Bragger, the president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. “We recognize we won’t be making everyone whole, but this is the most critical time of year for farmers to have the finances to get the crops in the ground, get the animals off and running, and it’s very, very important right now.”

The letter explained how Wisconsin’s agriculture commodities are struggling. According to the letter, dairy saw a $66 million loss in revenue in February and March alone; soybean losses are projected to be between $80 and $100 million; the beef industry is projected lose $180 to $200 million in 2020; an oversupply in the U.S. potato industry will result in a predicted loss of $100 million for Wisconsin potato growers; the cranberry industry, already struggling from retaliatory tariffs, worries about rebuilding international trade partners; and corn, the letter said, “will be one of the most impacted crops as its two largest uses – livestock feed and ethanol – are under pressure.”

Bragger hears from farmers in all those industries daily as they write to the Farm Bureau.

“One of the strongest ones for me is if I hear from a farmer that they don’t want their children to farm,” he said. “That one does bring tears to my eyes. And that the stress that they’re living, they don’t want their children to see.”

Federal guidelines dictate how the $1.9 billion the state will get can be spent.

A spokesperson for the governor said Evers is working to see if this request would fit and how else he could help agriculture.

Bragger said he and the other groups on the letter have been talking with Evers’ people and he hopes the conversations, about this, about what everyone is going through will continue.

“Everybody is feeling this in a different way, whether you’re a consumer, whether you’re a farmer,” he said. “The uncertainty that we’re faced with, times we’ve never in our generation experienced, are taking a toll on people’s mental health.”

