Farewell to a Friend… A special For the Record

MADISON, Wis. — 1500 For The Record shows. 400 Madison Magazine columns. 7300 WISC-TV3 editorials. 1.5 million words written. It’s the end of an era for Madison television. After more than 30 years, WISC TV Editorial Director Neil Heinen is retiring.

This is his last For The Record show before retirement. Watch the sendoff for an irreplaceable person in all our lives, one who deeply cared about us and our community. One who has changed the fabric of our lives.

