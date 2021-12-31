FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 testing, the Omicron variant

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Dane County set a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases last week, as cases of the omicron variant increase.

With a rise in cases comes a rise in COVID-19 testing. Here’s what you need to know about testing and the omicron variant, based on information from the CDC and Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Where can I get tested?

Dane County’s testing sites have been overwhelmed with appointments, however, 33 local pharmacies have been helping out. These include local Walgreens and CVS locations.

PHMDC officials are asking people to limit when they get tested. If you know you were exposed, wait 3-5 days before getting tested. Testing sooner could give a false negative.

If you are traveling from outside Dane County for a test, walk-ins are not allowed.

In addition to testing sites, rapid at-home testing kits are on sale at local pharmacies. Supplies of the kits are limited, and some stores are placing limits on how many kits one person can buy at a time.

What happens if I test positive?

The CDC recently changed its policy on how long those who test positive have to quarantine. Instead of 10 days, now, individuals only have to isolate for five days.

Fully-vaccinated individuals also do not need to isolate after being exposed but should wear a mask for at least 10 days afterward.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself is to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get a vaccine and a booster.

According to the CDC, vaccine effectiveness against infection with two doses of an mRNA vaccine is 35%. However, that number rises to 75% with a booster shot.

Where can I get vaccinated?

PHMDC offers three vaccination sites. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at all three.

The Arena at Alliant Energy Center Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays

South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street) Open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave.) Open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



In addition, multiple local pharmacies including Walgreens and Hy-Vee are offering the vaccine and booster shots.

Who is eligible for a vaccine shot?

Everyone five years old and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Who is eligible for a booster shot?

Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for a booster. Additionally, teens 16-17 years old are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

For adults who initially received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a booster is recommended at least 6 months after completing an initial vaccination series.

For adults who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster is recommended at least 2 months after receiving the shot.

Adults can choose to get a booster of any type of COVID-19 vaccine, while teens 16-17 years old can only get a Pfizer booster.

