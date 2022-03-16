Fan events in Deer District lined up for Badgers’ Milwaukee trip

by Kyle Jones

Angela Peterson Fans gather in the Deer District for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — If you’re heading to Milwaukee to watch the Badgers, there’s plenty for you to do.

The team is holding multiple fan events in the Deer District ahead of Friday’s big game.

On Thursday, the Badgers will have an open practice inside Fiserv Forum. The practice is free for all and begins at 4:10 p.m. At the end of practice, the UW Band, Spirit Squad, and Bucky will be at Good City Brewing Company for happy hour.

Friday is ‘Wear Red Friday,’ and fans are encouraged to wear their Badger gear at home, work, and school. The band, spirit squad, and Bucky will also hold a pep rally at Punch Bowl Social at 6 p.m.

Can’t wait for all of the events lined up for @BadgerMBB fans in Milwaukee – we hope you can join us! Especially for the official Wisconsin Gameday Headquarters, presented by @UWCreditUnion! pic.twitter.com/ZImjtbkz7j — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) March 16, 2022

The Badgers take on Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:50 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.