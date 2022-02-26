Famous for steak & 69 years of service, Smoky’s Club welcomes final customers

MADISON, Wis.– For countless Badger football fans, Smoky’s Club has become just as synonymous with game days as the ‘Jump Around.’

Located less than two miles from Camp Randall, Madison’s oldest supper club cemented itself as a postgame hub, serving some of the finest food near campus. But next season, fans will need to find a new haunt: Smoky’s Club is closing for good after Saturday, February 26th.

How Smoky’s got its name

Yes, there really is a Smoky. Leonard “Smoky” Schmock, current co-owner Tom Schmock’s dad, founded the steakhouse with his wife, Janet, in 1953.

The restaurant originally opened a half-block east of its longtime home, in the former Hogan’s Club.

The Schmocks moved Smoky’s to its current location, formerly Justo’s Supper Club, in 1968 to make way for University Avenue’s expansion.

The real-life Smoky died in 2001, but longtime customers might remember him as the man who sat at the end of the bar telling stories of days gone by. Madison Magazine’s Doug Moe shared a good one about Marion Roberts in his farewell editorial.

The supper club’s heyday

Smoky’s business boomed throughout the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. The steakhouse would typically bring in $13,000 in sales on Wisconsin football Saturdays alone, according to ESPN. During the pandemic, that dropped to three or four grand a weekend.

In its prime, Smoky’s employed 35 people: a dozen more than its current staff.

The supper club experienced another resurgence at the start of the millennium, when longtime bartender Bob Perry, better known as “Martini Bob” established a martini club in 2003: sign up, and after you bought eight drinks, the ninth was free. The club grew to more than 2,300 members, who enjoyed Smoky’s menu of 300 different martinis.

Closing, but not completely

Matt and Tim Schmock, Tom’s nephews, are opening a new restaurant, Driftless Social, in Mount Horeb this spring. The family says Driftless will have many of the same hallmarks of Smoky’s, only without its historic name.

Driftless Social will open inside the old Schubert’s space at 128 E. Main Street.

As for Smoky’s iconic white-brick building on University, that property will be redeveloped by Flad Corp. into a five-story, mixed-use facility. The yet-to-be-named complex will have 59 apartments and a small, commercial space, expected to house a chiropractor or travel agent rather than a restaurant due to limited parking in the area.

Once complete, the complex will become Flad’s sixth apartment or mixed-use development in the Hilldale and University Avenue area in the last six years. The company is expected to break ground this spring and open the building by June 2023.