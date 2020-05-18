Family of missing Wisconsin brothers settles lawsuit

KINGSTON, Mo. — The family of two Wisconsin brothers who were killed in Missouri have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the suspect and his mother.

A Callaway County judge approved a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit filed in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

The family sued Garland Nelson, his mother, Tomme Feil; and their cattle business.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the brothers and could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Nelson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

