Family of Althea Bernstein provides update week after alleged hate crime

Althea Bernstein; photos courtesy family and Madison365

MADISON, Wis. — The family of the biracial African-American woman who said she was attacked by a group of men who sprayed lighter fluid at her and lit her on fire released a statement Wednesday morning one week after the incident.

“We appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of support that Althea is receiving from friends, family, neighbors, and others from near and far,” the statement read. “As you can imagine, this has been a traumatic experience physically, mentally, and emotionally for Althea. Our family is still asking for privacy at this time so that Althea may focus on healing.”

The family asked for thoughts and prayers from the community for Althea’s healing and the “collective wounds of our society whose history of ongoing racial inequity has come to the forefront in recent years.”

“Althea wants you to know that she sends her love and appreciation to each of you.”

The reward for information in the alleged hate crime involving Bernstein was raised to $10,000 on Tuesday.

