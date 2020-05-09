Family loses ‘everything’ in house fire, first responders ask public for help

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — New Glarus first responders are asking the public to help a family after they lost everything in a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials said everyone is safe, but they’re in need of clothing for the whole family. The kids love stuffed animals and puzzles, according to a Facebook post.

Items can be dropped off at 815 5th St. in New Glarus.

Green County Dispatch confirmed Saturday that firefighters were responding to a house fire at 5388 Spring Valley Rd., but News 3 Now has not been able to confirm whether or not this is the same fire.

