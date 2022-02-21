Family hosts justice for Quadren barbecue to thank supporters

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Madison, Wis. – The family of Quadren Wilson hosted a community barbecue to show their appreciation for the people who’ve supported them, since the 38-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting.

At Demetral Park Wilson’s family fed dozens of people and provided them a space to speak up about their experiences with gun violence and answer questions.

“Seeing everybody finally smiling after the whole situation–it means a lot,” said Wilson’s sister Jahari Morris.

Sunday’s gathering was the fourth involving members of Wilson’s family since his arrest on Feb 4.

On Friday the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they found no evidence that Wilson had a gun at the time of his arrest.

That same day in court he was charged with a felony count of delivering narcotics. His family and lawyer believe the allegation to be false.

“We’re not here trying to cover anything up for my brother or nothing. My brother has always been the type to take responsibility for his actions,” said Wilson’s younger brother Mane Morris. “He’s changed his life, he’s changed the way he does things.”

Mane is now asking the two DCI officers who fired their guns during Quadren’s arrest, later identified by DCSO, to take responsibility for their actions.

“It’s not right for somebody to shoot somebody, not have a reason on why they shoot him and still be free,” he said.

