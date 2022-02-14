Family escapes unharmed as fire damages home, cars

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A family escaped unharmed after a fire at a Janesville home Sunday night.

Janesville Fire Department officials said crews were sent to a home on E. Russel Road just after 8:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire on the outside of the house, spreading to the garage, eaves, and attic space.

Crews were able to quickly bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.

The occupants of the home, two adults and a child, had discovered the fire and escaped. Officials said the fire was unintentional and was caused by disposed ashes.

Officials said the home, garage, and two vehicles suffered extensive damage.

