11-year-old girl who was shot in head to be removed from life support, family says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The 11-year-old girl injured Tuesday morning during a shooting on Madison’s east side will be removed from life support, according to the victim’s grandmother.

The shooting happened in the area of East Washington and Lexington avenues at around 11:45 a.m.

Police said shots were fired from one vehicle to another. Police believe the girl was riding in the car of the intended target.

“This is every family’s worst nightmare. This was the result of an absolutely senseless and unacceptable act,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said during a joint news conference held with the Madison Police Department on Tuesday.

An occupied home and uninvolved car were also struck during the shooting.

Tuesday’s shooting comes as Madison is seeing a record number of shots fired incidents this year.

There were 29 shots fired incidents in Madison in June and 44 last month. There have been 143 shots fired incidents so far in 2020, which is an 88% increase over the first half of last year, Madison’s acting police chief Vic Wahl said.

“There is a massive amount of gun fire going on in the streets and it’s really something none of us should find acceptable,” Wahl said. “This cannot be OK. This can’t be something we the city or community accept.”

