Families with children who receive free or reduced meals at school to receive benefits

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Families with children who receive free or reduced meals at school could receive a boost as part of the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program.

The program, created by Congress, is meant to help families whose children missed the free or reduced-price meals that they would have received in school due to the pandemic.

Wisconsin gave $3 million to over 44,000 families as part of the program, the Department of Health Services announced Monday.

Benefits are calculated using attendance data from local school districts. Another round of benefits will be released next month.

