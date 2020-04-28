Families to get temporary food benefits in place of free, reduced price school meals

MADISON, Wis. — The families of Wisconsin students who receive free or reduced price school meals are eligible for temporary food benefits in place of the meals, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

These benefits are called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT.

The benefit amount from March and April combined is $176.70 for each child who gets a free or reduced price school meal. The benefit amount for May and June together is $148. 20. The money will be put on a QUEST card or P-EBT card, which work similar to a debit card to buy food.

The benefits will be given out at different times, according to the DHS. The chart below shows when and how benefits will be available.

Benefits must be used within on year of being put on a card. They will automatically be removed from a card after this time frame.

Users are able to check their card balances by visiting this website.