Families of three teens killed in crash thank community for support

MIDDLETON, Wis. – The families of three teens who were killed in a crash last month thanked the community for its support.

Officials say Evan Kratchowill, Simon Bilessi, and Jack Miller were killed after a drunk driver crashed into their car outside Middleton.

Police found the car engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

On Sunday, the families of the three boys took out a full page in the Wisconsin State Journal to thank the Middleton and Madison communities.

“Friends and supporters from all over the country and the world have been incredibly generous,” the families said, “and we are deeply touched.”

The families also thanked students and staff from Middleton and Madison West high schools.

Bilessi was a student at Madison West, while Miller and Kratchowill attended Middleton.

The man charged with killing the three boys, Eric Mehring, was released last month after posting a $75,000 cash bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 6.