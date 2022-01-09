Families of fallen Mineral Point firefighters announce funeral plans

by Kyle Jones

MINERAL POINT, Wis. – The families and friends of two Mineral Point firefighters will gather next week for their funerals.

James Ludlum, 69, and Brian Busch, 43, were killed last week after their fire truck was hit by a semi. They were responding to another crash.

A visitation for Ludlum is scheduled for January 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and January 12 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A mass will be held at Mary & Paul Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on January 12.

A visitation for Busch is scheduled for January 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and January 14 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A mass will be held at Mary & Paul Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on January 14.

Both families are requesting that attendees wear a mask.

