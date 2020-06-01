Famed State Street performer Art Paul Schlosser returns after being maced by police during riots

MADISON, Wis. — One day after being maced by police during Saturday night’s riots, State Street performer Art Paul Schlosser returned with a new song Sunday.

Schlosser said some of his friends on the street called for an ambulance Saturday night, but he said pouring water on his face helped stop the burning sensation in his eyes.

Now, Schlosser is encouraging people to love one another through his new song, titled ‘Can’t We All Just Get Along.’

“If you can pray for our city, we need to pray for our city,” Schlosser told News 3 Now. “We need to pray for the United States. We need to pray for the world.”

Anyone interested in seeing Schlosser perform can check him out on State Street. He said he plans to continue performing there five to seven times per week.

