Falling tree kills Rock Co. public works employee, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — An employee of the Rock County Department of Public Works was killed Tuesday when a tree fell across a road and hit the cab of the dump truck he was driving, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of North River Road northwest of Janesville, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 61-year-old man was driving south when the tree fell. Officials said first responders found the man dead from the injuries he suffered.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tree fell randomly due to environmental factors.

The man’s name has not been released.

