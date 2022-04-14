Fallen tree downs power lines, causing Highway 81 in Beloit to close

by Jaymes Langrehr

BELOIT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says downed power lines have closed all lanes of Highway 81 in Beloit.

The DOT says all eastbound and westbound lanes are currently shut down between Prairie Avenue and Hinsdale Avenue due to the utility emergency.

Rock County dispatch says the lines were knocked down when a tree fell on top of them at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials expect the road to be closed for about 2 hours while crews clean up the scene.

The DOT says the Rock County Sheriff is handling the scene.

Drivers should find another route around the area.

