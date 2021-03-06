Fall River starts GoFundMe for a police k9 program

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

FALL RIVER, Wis. — Police are asking community members in Columbia County for donations to cover the start up costs for a K9 program.

The Village of Fall River Police Department started a GoFundMe Saturday to fundraise. They are asking the community to help raise the $50,000 for start up costs.

According to the fundraising page, the money will go towards the K9, handler training, a used squad car and other expenses for the next several years.

The goal of the K9 program is to reduce local narcotic sales, and to quickly locate fleeing suspects or missing persons.

They are hoping to have the funds raised by summer 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.