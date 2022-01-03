Faith Ann Reuter

by Obituaries

Faith Ann Reuter daughter of Anna and Kyle Reuter of Lancaster, Wisconsin, was born sleeping on Sunday December 19, 2021.

A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Faith is survived by loving parents, Kyle and Anna Reuter; her brothers, Rodgie and Lincoln; grandparents, Patty Reuter, Roger Reuter, and Jennifer Faherty-Reuter; great-grandparents, Joe and Dee Faherty; aunts and uncles, Brooke Reuter, Anthony Reuter, Meghan Reuter, and Caitlyn Reuter and cousins.

Faith was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jim and Ila Reuter and Richard and Margaret Plourde, and uncle, Rodger Reuter.

