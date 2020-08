Fair Week: O’Dools Dairy Goats

All week, we’ve been celebrating the work of 4-H and FFA kids across the area who’ve missed out livestock shows this summer. In the last installment of Fair Week, Susan Siman and Q106 Farm Director Pam Jahnke take a trip to Orfordville to visit O’Dools Dairy Goats.

