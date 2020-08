Fair Week: Kelly Family Dairy Farm

Fairs throughout Wisconsin may be canceled due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of the festivities. Q106 Farm Director Pam Jahnke and Susan Siman head out to Deerfield to meet Makayla Ramberg and her cow Lickety at her grandparents dairy farm.

