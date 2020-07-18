Fair vendors find new places to sell favorite foods

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

BARABOO, Wis.– Vendors are finding new places to sell favorite foods after nearly every fair in the Midwest was canceled due to COVID-19.

Cheryl Shepard and her family are usually on the road for six months out of the year, visiting fairs across the Midwest. However, this year their trailers are parked about one mile off of Highway 12 in the parking lot of Divine Custom Truck and Auto.

“We finally got to the awareness that this was the way it was going to be, that we were not going to be going out this summer on our usual route that we’ve been doing for many, many years,” Shepard said.

Sherpard said it’s a new experience, as she and her husband haven’t missed out on a fair since G&G Concessions was founded over 30 years ago.

“This is different for us to be doing this, but it’s been fun,” Shepard said. “It’s been great that we’ve been able to get out and sell, and it’s been absolutely fantastic to see the smiles on people’s faces when they see a funnel cake trailer or gyro trailer on their way to the grocery store.”

Judy Nachreiner, a customer, said it’s great to have fair foods at a time when no one thought they’d be available.

“It’s different. We can’t of course go to the fairs and participate in some of those activities this year, so it’s a nice alternative to that,” Nachreiner said. “It’s wonderful being able to still get your yummies.”



G&G Concession’s funnel cake trailer will travel to Wisconsin’s Fair Food Drive-Thru at State Fair Park.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback that it’s going to be fun for everybody,” Shepard said. “They’re just going to drive through in their cars and be able to get corn dogs, Italian sausage, and turkey legs, and funnel cakes.”

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will run Thursdays through Sundays from July 23 till August 16 in West Allis.

G&G Concession’s funnel cake trailer will return to Baraboo after two weeks to finish out the season.

“This is our main source of income. This is what we do for a living,” Shepard said. “Of course there’s nothing that’s going to replace our 20 events that we do all summer, but at this point, we are grateful for every dollar that we make right now.”

Shepard said the trailers will stick around as long as customers keep coming.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments