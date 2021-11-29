Fair Trade Holiday Festival to kick off Saturday at Monona Terrace

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy of Fair Trade Holiday Festival

MADISON, Wis. – The 25th Fair Trade Holiday Festival will take place Saturday at Monona Terrace

The festival is one of the oldest Fair Trade shopping events in the nation.

Vendors adhere to fair trade principles, which include paying fair wages and supporting sustainability.

Shoppers at Saturday’s festival will get a chance to meet and learn about the producers and artisans showcased.

Organizers expect nearly 5,000 shoppers to attend the event.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

