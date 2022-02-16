Facing injury issues, Bucks sign forward DeAndre’ Bembry

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Bucks are adding some much-needed depth to the squad.

The team signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry on Wednesday. The six-year veteran played in 48 games with the Brooklyn Nets this year, making 20 starts.

He was waived by the Nets on February 10 as part of a blockbuster deal to send star James Harden to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with the Nets.

Bembry was drafted at 21st overall in 2016 by the Atlanta Hawks. He spent four years with the Hawks before moving to the Toronto Raptors. He will wear No. 95 with the Bucks.

Bembry’s signing comes as the Bucks face some injury issues. Both Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez are expected to be out until at least mid-to-late March.

The Bucks are in the middle of another strong season, sitting 1.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.