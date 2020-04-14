FAA announces $83M to be given to Wisconsin airports as part of CARES Act

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that 87 airports in Wisconsin will split more than $83 million in aid to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the money is meant to help airports pay for operating expenses, payroll, utilities and debt payments that airports may be struggling with due to lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is part of $10 billion that was passed by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

A map of airports that will receive funding is available here.

