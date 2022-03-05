F-16 flyover planned for Madison World War II veteran’s funeral

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Residents on Madison’s west side can look to the skies Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a special moment.

Two F-16 aircraft will perform a flyover for the late Maj. Lowell D. Millisor, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced.

Millisor was a pilot in World War II. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

The flyover will also be seen and heard from downtown Madison.

