Eye on Education: MMSD COVID protocols to continue into second quarter

by Chris Stanford

MADISON, Wis. — Madison students will have to keep wearing those masks in school for a little while longer.

In this week’s Eye on Education, we’re taking a look at COVID safety measures for the second quarter of the school year — and perhaps beyond.

MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins’ quarterly update is out. Here’s what you should know:

Masks will still be required inside buildings. District leaders say they don’t expect that to change when Dane County’s mask order expires at the end of November.

Rules for masking outdoors will also stay. However, that could change as more kids get vaccinated.

Adjusted start and dismissal times are also staying. These could possibly stick around through the end of the year because of a lack of bus drivers. The district is still looking for 17 drivers.

Physical distancing protocols will remain the same. The same goes for the district's cleaning protocols.

The update comes as the district’s COVID case count remains steady.

District leaders encourage everyone eligible to get the COVID vaccine, and remind parents that if someone is vaccinated, it will minimize the “out of school time” due to quarantines.

