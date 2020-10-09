Extradition fight continues in Kenosha protest shootings

Associated Press by Associated Press

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, remains in custody in his home state of Illinois as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.

Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on a video stream and wore a face mask during a brief court hearing Friday morning in Lake County, Illinois.

Judge Paul Novak scheduled an Oct. 30 hearing on the extradition dispute, though prosecutors told Novak they were prepared to move faster.

Rittenhouse’s attorney says there is no reason to rush.

Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.