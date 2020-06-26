Extension for renewing expired driver licenses ends July 25

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

DMV

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers under the age of 60 whose drivers’ license expired during the public health emergency have until July 25 to get their license renewed.

According to the Department of Transportation, the Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles extended the renewal period and waived late fees for approximately 80,000 drivers whose regular license expired after March 12, 2020.

The release said the extension for those drivers is set to end July 25.

Officials said due to health risks associated with the pandemic, people age 60 or older have until Sept. 24 to renew.

Drivers can renew online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL. The DMS created a short video on how to renew online, and most drivers are eligible to use the online service to renew anytime within the year before their license expires.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments