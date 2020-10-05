Exploring gems of the Midwest in ‘Midwest Road Trip Adventures’

Site staff by Site staff

The pandemic has made it difficult to travel, but you don’t need to go far to have a memorable adventure. A new travel anthology called “Midwest Road Trip Adventures” is helping people rediscover Wisconsin’s beauty. Dannelle Gay, the author of the Wisconsin chapter, joins Live at Four to talk about some of her favorite Wisconsin-based road trips.

