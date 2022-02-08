Explore Children’s Museum opens in Sun Prairie

by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Dane County’s newest children’s museum has officially opened its doors.

Explore Children’s Museum in Sun Prairie held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. The 4,800 square-foot facility is home to a wide range of both permanent and rotating exhibits specifically selected and curated to encourage imaginative play, collaboration, creative thinking and hands-on learning.

The museum had a soft opening five weeks ago. Since then, it has seen 3,600 visitors.

Katey Kamoku, the museum’s executive director, said the idea came to her when she needed more things to do with her own kids.

“I jokingly said to a friend, ‘Let’s start a children’s museum!'” she said. “And the more we researched… I took my own children, who I call my exhibit research team, to as many museums as we could and just watched them play and observed them.”

Kamoku said her kids were very honest and extremely helpful in curating the museum.

The museum is located at 1433 West Main Street. To learn more, click here.

