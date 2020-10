Explaining UW Health’s Regeneron clinical trial of COVID-19 drug

UW Health is one of 100 clinical trial sites in the United States using a new antibody cocktail to treat coronavirus patients. Dr. William Hartman, UW Health’s principal investigator for the Regeneron clinical trial, joins Live at Four to talk about the experimental treatment.

