EXPLAINER: What we can (and cannot) show during the Chandler Halderson trial

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Chandler Halderson, the Dane County man accused of killing and dismembering his parents, is set to get underway this week, starting with jury selection on Monday.

The case has generated a high level of interest from the start, when Halderson’s parents, Bart and Krista, were first reported missing. Because of that, the judge in the case — Dane County circuit court Judge John Hyland — has ordered a strict list of rules for media to follow in order to ensure a fair trial.

If you have questions on why we aren’t showing something during the trial, chances are it is because the judge has not allowed it.

Here’s a list of rules the judge ordered when it comes to the trial:

Live streams of the trial are allowed, but only when the jury is present and seated. If the jury is excused so attorneys can argue points in front of the judge, the live stream needs to cut away.

A maximum of three cameras may be present in the media room due to limited space. Media organizations can work together to organize a single “pool” feed if they choose to do so.

Questions to individual jurors may not be recorded or live streamed. To help ensure this, that process is being held in a separate room that is still open to the public, but with no cameras allowed.

Cameras are only allowed to capture images or video of counsel, the defendant, counsel tables, the witness stand and witnesses, the screen on which exhibits are shown to the jury, the bench, the well of the courtroom between the bench, counsel tables and jury box, as well as a general view of the courtroom from the counsel tables to the witness stand.

Things cameras are not allowed to show during the trial: members of the public attending the trial, close-ups of the counsel table that would show details on written documents or photos, or any images of the jurors’ faces.

You can read the full order here and below:

