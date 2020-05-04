Experts suggest getting creative in the kitchen, inviting kids to help while staying at home

MADISON, Wis. — We’re all spending a lot of time at home right now, and there’s no doubt that can be stressful for families. Experts at SSM Health say it’s a great time to teach kids to be creative with things like exercise and healthy eating.

Experts say involving kids in the cooking process and allowing them to pick out some of the ingredients can make for a more adventurous eater.

Megan Timm, manager of community health at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, said during stressful times we often crave sweet or salty foods that don’t have nutritional value. She said now is a great time to let children experiment with healthier recipes.

“I encourage you to get your kids to eat healthier foods by challenging them to eat the rainbow, eating foods such as strawberries, apples, grapes, kiwis, bananas. They all are really sweet foods still, but a bit healthier of an option,” said Timm.

You can try some of these kid-friendly recipes submitted through the Time for Kids campaign: