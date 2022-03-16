Experts give last-minute bracket advice ahead of March Madness

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Still filling out your college basketball bracket and pondering some upsets? Some experts joined Live at Four on Wednesday to help you make your last-minute picks.

News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley breaks down what the Badgers need to do to make it to the Sweet 16, with their first matchups taking place in Milwaukee.

As for the science behind March Madness, UW-Madison professor of industrial and systems engineering and bracketologist Laura Albert joined Live at Four to talk about how to make the most of your bracket for this year’s NCAA tournament.

Want to try your hand against the News 3 Now Sports team? Fill out your bracket here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.