Experiencing Old World Wisconsin’s Fall Family Fun Drive

Site staff

The weather is perfect this month for a scenic drive to Old World Wisconsin. Located in Waukesha County, Old World Wisconsin is an open-air museum. It depicts housing and daily life of the settlers in 19th century Wisconsin. Assistant Director of Guest Experience Anna Altschwager joins Live at Four to talk about this year’s Fall Family Fun Drive.

